Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ranveer Singh on his struggling days: I was just groping in the dark, for close to 3.5 years

Mid-Day Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Ranveer Singh completed a decade in Bollywood on December 10, 2020, as his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat released the same day in 2010. The actor, who made a smashing entry in Bollywood as a Delhi boy with his role of Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat, went on to win hearts with performances in films such Lootera, Bajirao...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Ranveer Singh completes 10 years in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh completes 10 years in Bollywood 01:01

 Actor Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in 'Band Baaja Baarat' in 2010. #RanveerSingh #BandBaajabaarat #83

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Flattened Funnel: Performics’ Singh On Making Every Dollar Count [Video]

The Flattened Funnel: Performics’ Singh On Making Every Dollar Count

CHICAGO - When businesses' backs are against the wall, they ask for money to work harder. But, even before COVID-19 threw a spanner in 2020's works, marketers were already becoming more likely to ask..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:19Published
‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief [Video]

‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them. Addressing a press conference..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published
Deepika Padukone takes yacht ride after Ranveer Singh drops her off for shoot [Video]

Deepika Padukone takes yacht ride after Ranveer Singh drops her off for shoot

Actor Deepika Padukone was seen leaving for a movie shoot in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Her husband and Bollywood peer Ranveer Singh dropped her off at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on December 1...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:20Published