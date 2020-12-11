Chris Evans To Voice Buzz Lightyear In Prequel Film 'Lightyear'

Global  
 

Chris Evans is going to infinity and beyond and taking part in another Disney franchise! It was just announced that 39-year-old Captain America star will voice Buzz Lightyear in an upcoming Disney/Pixar film called Lightyear. The film will be a prequel to Toy Story and is the “definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear.” In [...]
