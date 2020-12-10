Global  
 

Pics: Samantha’s dress to Shruti’s saree

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Sharing her happiness on reaching 14 million followers on Instagram, Samantha posted a killer picture of herself in a pleated skirt. While Shruti Haasan slipped into a six-yard staple for the second time in this week, the hot Pragya Jaiswal upped the glamour quotient by sizzling in white. Scroll down for the pics of the day in Tollywood.
