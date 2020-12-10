Bolly Buzz: Celebs who made headlines today

Global  
 

Thursday, 10 December 2020
From Ranveer Singh clocking a decade in Bollywood to Emraan Hashmi swearing, he did not father another son, Abhishek Bachchan wrapping up ‘Bob Biswas’ and more – here are all the important updates of the day in our daily segment Bolly Buzz.
