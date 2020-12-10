Global  
 

Taylor Swift to drop album Evermore tonight

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is releasing her 9th studio album and her second of 2020, titled ‘Evermore’. The album, that is said to be the “sister record” to her chart-topping ‘Folklore’, will be out at midnight.
News video: Taylor Swift to Release Surprise Album 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift to Release Surprise Album 'Evermore' 01:06

 Taylor Swift to Release Surprise Album 'Evermore'. Swift took to social media on Dec. 10 to announce her ninth studio album. . Her critically-acclaimed album, 'folklore,' was released over the summer. In addition to the release of 'Evermore' at midnight on Dec. 11, the music video for her song,...

