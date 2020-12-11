Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Recast in Black Panther Sequel
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Disney has decided how it will honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy. The studio revealed on Thursday, Dec. 10, that it will not recast the part of T'Challa in Black Panther 2,...
The announcement of the death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most "likes" of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday (December 7). Flora Bradley-Watson reports.