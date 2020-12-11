Global  
 

Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Recast in Black Panther Sequel

E! Online Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Disney has decided how it will honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy. The studio revealed on Thursday, Dec. 10, that it will not recast the part of T'Challa in Black Panther 2,...
 The announcement of the death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most "likes" of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday (December 7). Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Movie (2020) - Clip with Chadwick Boseman - Got Talent Plot synopsis: Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in..

The late Chadwick Boseman was honored at Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The "Black Panther" actor died in August. He posthumously received the Hero for the Ages award, presented by fellow Marvel..

 Disney and Marvel have confirmed plans for the upcoming movie Black Panther 2. Chadwick Boseman, the star of the first Black Panther movie, tragically passed...
 Chadwick Boseman's character from "Black Panther" and other Marvel movies "will not" be recast, studio executive Kevin Feige said at Disney's Investor Day.
 Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in "Black Panther 2" at Disney's Investor Day 2020 on Thursday.
