Ajay shares throwback pic of Dilip Kumar
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Ajay Devgn has shared a priceless throwback picture on social media on the occasion of legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s 98th birthday. Bollywood celebs and his fans have flooded social media with warm wishes on his special day.
