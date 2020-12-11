Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ajay shares throwback pic of Dilip Kumar

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Ajay Devgn has shared a priceless throwback picture on social media on the occasion of legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s 98th birthday. Bollywood celebs and his fans have flooded social media with warm wishes on his special day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like