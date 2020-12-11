‘Talk of Secession Is Treason’: Geraldo Rivera Slams Rush Limbaugh for ‘Reckless and Irresponsible’ Comments About America Breaking Apart Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum ignited a surprisingly strong pushback from panelist Geraldo Rivera when she asked about the deep political division roiling the country and radio host Rush Limbaugh’s warning that secession might be in America’s near future. Appearing on the Thursday evening edition of MacCallum’s The Story alongside Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, Rivera forcefully rejected Limbaugh’s premise and mocked him […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

