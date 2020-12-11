Wedding photos: Heropanti actor Ranjha Vikram Singh marries ladylove Simran Kaur Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Ranjha Vikram Singh, who played Rajjo in Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's Heropanti, is a married man now! The actor got hitched to fashion designer Simran Kaur, who hails from Ludhiana. The couple tied the know in Chandigarh where their family stays with close family and friends.



Ranjha Vikram Singh, who played Rajjo in Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's Heropanti, is a married man now! The actor got hitched to fashion designer Simran Kaur, who hails from Ludhiana. The couple tied the know in Chandigarh where their family stays with close family and friends.The celebrations were attended by close friend

