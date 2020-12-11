Anushka misses Virat on their anniversary
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma, who is quite active on social media, has shared a happy picture with her husband Virat Kohli to wish him on their 3rd wedding anniversary. Along with the unseen picture, the actress also wrote an aww-dorable note for her hubby.
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma, who is quite active on social media, has shared a happy picture with her husband Virat Kohli to wish him on their 3rd wedding anniversary. Along with the unseen picture, the actress also wrote an aww-dorable note for her hubby.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources