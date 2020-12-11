Global  
 

Taylor Swift: 'Evermore' Album Stream & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Just Jared Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is gifting us with new music! The 30-year-old entertainer just released her ninth studio album evermore, and you can listen to it right now! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift Taylor surprised fans on Thursday (December 10) announcing that she will be releasing Evermore at midnight, while also sharing that [...]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Taylor Swift to Release Surprise Album 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift to Release Surprise Album 'Evermore' 01:06

 Taylor Swift to Release Surprise Album 'Evermore'. Swift took to social media on Dec. 10 to announce her ninth studio album. . Her critically-acclaimed album, 'folklore,' was released over the summer. In addition to the release of 'Evermore' at midnight on Dec. 11, the music video for her song,...

