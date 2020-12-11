Global  
 

Anushka Sharma shares this special post for Virat Kohli on their three year anniversary, check viral post

Zee News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The anniversary this year is more special as Virushka, who tied the knot in 2017, will be welcoming their first child in January next year.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock

No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock 01:09

 There will be no "special set of rules" brought in for people celebrating New Year's Eve in England. Asked if people would be able to spend New Year's Eve with close family members, Mr Hancock told a Downing Street briefing: "Yes, if you live with them in your household, but we are not bringing in a...

