Anushka Sharma shares this special post for Virat Kohli on their three year anniversary, check viral post

Video Credit: ODN - Published 11 hours ago No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock 01:09 There will be no "special set of rules" brought in for people celebrating New Year's Eve in England. Asked if people would be able to spend New Year's Eve with close family members, Mr Hancock told a Downing Street briefing: "Yes, if you live with them in your household, but we are not bringing in a...