Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Carville Calls Out GOP’s Self-Destructive Campaign to Subvert Democracy: ‘Pulling the Pin on the Grenade’ to ‘Blow Themselves Up’

Mediaite Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
James Carville calls out the GOP's self-destructive attempt to subvert democracy and overturn the 2020 election: 'pulling the pin on the grenade' to 'blow themselves up'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

James Haskell boards orange tank at Parliament in campaign for gyms to stay open [Video]

James Haskell boards orange tank at Parliament in campaign for gyms to stay open

Former England rugby player James Haskell joins personal fitness influencerPaul Olima on board a bright orange tank at College Green, Westminster, tocall for gyms to remain open as England heads into a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published