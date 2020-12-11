Global  
 

Kathryn Newton Joins 'Ant-Man 3' As Paul Rudd's Daughter!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 11 December 2020
Kathryn Newton has joined the ever-growing Marvel family! The 23-year-old Big Little Lies actress will star in the upcoming third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kathryn will play Cassie Lang, who according to Deadline, is “the daughter of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and she has the same powers as her father: the ability [...]
