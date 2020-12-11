Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virushka anniversary: Fans pour in warm wishes

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Today Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli are celebrating their 3rd marriage anniversary. The couple had tied their knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy. Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with heartwarming wishes from Virushka’s fans with several throwback pictures of the sensational couple.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like