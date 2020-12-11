Virushka anniversary: Fans pour in warm wishes
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Today Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli are celebrating their 3rd marriage anniversary. The couple had tied their knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy. Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with heartwarming wishes from Virushka’s fans with several throwback pictures of the sensational couple.
Today Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli are celebrating their 3rd marriage anniversary. The couple had tied their knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy. Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with heartwarming wishes from Virushka’s fans with several throwback pictures of the sensational couple.
|
|
|
You Might Like