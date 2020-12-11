Virushka anniversary: Fans pour in warm wishes Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Today Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli are celebrating their 3rd marriage anniversary. The couple had tied their knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy. Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with heartwarming wishes from Virushka’s fans with several throwback pictures of the sensational couple. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

