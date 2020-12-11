Harrison Ford Teams Up With 'Logan' Director to Close Out Indiana Jones' Journey
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The Han Solo of the 'Star Wars' film series is set to return for the fifth and final 'Indiana Jones' film that is currently in pre-production and will kick off production next spring.
