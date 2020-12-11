Global  
 

Harrison Ford Teams Up With 'Logan' Director to Close Out Indiana Jones' Journey

AceShowbiz Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The Han Solo of the 'Star Wars' film series is set to return for the fifth and final 'Indiana Jones' film that is currently in pre-production and will kick off production next spring.
