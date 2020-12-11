Toy Story prequel: Chris to voice lightyear

Global  
 

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Chris Evans is trading his superhero suit for a spacesuit as he is all set to voice the character Buzz Lightyear in an upcoming animated prequel to the hit ‘Toy Story’ franchise. He will lend his voice to the test pilot that became the famed Space Ranger we all know.
