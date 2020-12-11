Kamal Haasan's b'day note for Dilip Kumar

Global  
 

Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who is celebrating his 98th birthday today. Kamal Haasan also penned a heartfelt note for the actor and shared, “To my dearest Yusuf Khan Saheb/ Shri. DIlip Kumar Ji @TheDilipKumar My salute to one of the greatest living Indian artistes in Cinema. Happy birthday sir and I place my gratitude for setting a benchmark half a century ago, for today's artistes to follow.” Kamal Haasan also posted a throwback picture of him posing with Dilip Kumar.
