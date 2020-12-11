Chadwick Boseman will not be replaced in Black Panther 2

Viola Davis On Working With Chadwick Boseman
Academy Award-winner Viola Davis reflects on working with the late Chadwick Boseman on his final film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", which is already receiving Oscar buzz.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Movie (2020) - Clip with Chadwick Boseman - Got Talent
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Movie (2020) - Clip with Chadwick Boseman - Got Talent
Plot synopsis: Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in..
Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant, RBG among the icons we lost in 2020
Remembering the stars who passed in 2020, from lawmakers to scholars and entertainers.