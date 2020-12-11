Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chadwick Boseman will not be replaced in Black Panther 2

BBC News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The late Chadwick Boseman's character will not be taken over by a new actor, Marvel confirms.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Boseman, Trump, and BTS dominate Twitter 2020

Boseman, Trump, and BTS dominate Twitter 2020 01:09

 The announcement of the death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most "likes" of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday (December 7). Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Viola Davis On Working With Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Viola Davis On Working With Chadwick Boseman

Academy Award-winner Viola Davis reflects on working with the late Chadwick Boseman on his final film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", which is already receiving Oscar buzz.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:57Published
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Movie (2020) - Clip with Chadwick Boseman - Got Talent [Video]

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Movie (2020) - Clip with Chadwick Boseman - Got Talent

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Movie (2020) - Clip with Chadwick Boseman - Got Talent Plot synopsis: Tensions rise when trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:47Published
Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant, RBG among the icons we lost in 2020 [Video]

Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant, RBG among the icons we lost in 2020

Remembering the stars who passed in 2020, from lawmakers to scholars and entertainers.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Recast in Black Panther Sequel

 Disney has decided how it will honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy. The studio revealed on Thursday, Dec. 10, that it will not recast the part of T'Challa in Black...
E! Online Also reported by •DNAUSATODAY.comContactMusicWorldNewsIndiaTimesBelfast TelegraphThe VergeJust JaredHinduAceShowbiz

Chadwick Boseman Feted With Hero Award at 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards

 The late 'Black Panther' star was posthumously recognized with the Hero for the Ages award by his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don...
AceShowbiz

Marvel will not recast Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman’s passing

Marvel will not recast Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman’s passing
Polygon