James Blake Shares New 'Covers' EP

Friday, 11 December 2020

*James Blake* has shared his new 'Covers' EP in full.



The English artist has enjoyed a busy 2020 in spite of the pandemic, with his IG Live concerts keeping fans entertained.



His 'Before' EP landed earlier this year, before James Blake decided to focus on something quite different.



New EP 'Covers' features fresh re-workings from the performer, including his fan favourite take on Frank Ocean's 'Godspeed'.



Elsewhere, source material includes the Billie Eilish tear-jerker 'when the party's over', Joy Division's 'Atmosphere', Stevie Wonder's 'Never Dreamed You'd Leave In Summer', a segment from Beyonce's 'OTHERSIDE', and a version of Robert Flack's take on the oft-covered 'The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face'.



James Blake comments: “It’s been a joy to discover new music and new ways of playing songs I’ve already heard...”



