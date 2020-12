According to sources close to the family, the 46-year-old director is in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital.

Remo D'Souza in ICU after suffering a heart attack; wife Lizelle says, 'Please pray, next 24 hours are very important' Remo D'Souza has suffered a heart attack and is currently admitted in the ICU of the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai.

Bollywood Life 46 minutes ago