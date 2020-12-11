Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Concedes That Joe Biden Will Be President, But Begs the Supreme Court to Intervene

Mediaite Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Trump Concedes That Joe Biden Will Be President, But Begs the Supreme Court to IntervenePresident Donald Trump was never going to have a normal concession speech. It is equal parts bizarre and predictable that his first explicit admission that there will be Joe Biden administration came in the middle of a Twitter meltdown that included election conspiracy theories and a demand he be given former President Barack Obama’s Nobel […]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Makes Another Push To Overturn Election

President Trump Makes Another Push To Overturn Election 02:22

 The president is hoping the Supreme Court will overturn the results. The idea of the case is top stop four states that Joe Biden won from voting in the Electoral College. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

