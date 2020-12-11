Trump Concedes That Joe Biden Will Be President, But Begs the Supreme Court to Intervene
President Donald Trump was never going to have a normal concession speech. It is equal parts bizarre and predictable that his first explicit admission that there will be Joe Biden administration came in the middle of a Twitter meltdown that included election conspiracy theories and a demand he be given former President Barack Obama’s Nobel […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources