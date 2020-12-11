Global  
 

Fans pray for Remo's speedy recovery

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Choreographer cum filmmaker Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday at around 1pm and the news about his health scare has led to fans praying for his speedy recovery. Netizens soon started trending #RemoDsouza on Twitter and flooded socal media with ‘get well soon’ messages for the ‘Race 3’ director. After undergoing a surgery, Remo D’Souza is currently in the ICU with his life Lizelle constantly by his side.​
