Emily Blunt Says Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Picked Up The 'Craziest Accent Ever' Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Emily Blunt has an amusing update about her kids with John Krasinski. The 37-year-old A Quiet Place star made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (December 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Blunt During her appearance, she explained that she and husband John have been staying in London since August [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Emily Blunt Is Thrilled That Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Somehow Picked Up a Cockney Accent Emily Blunt's kids are apparently ready in case anyone needs them to join, say, an adaptation of Oliver Twist. The actress guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live on...

E! Online 6 hours ago





