Emily Blunt Says Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Picked Up The 'Craziest Accent Ever'
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Emily Blunt has an amusing update about her kids with John Krasinski. The 37-year-old A Quiet Place star made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (December 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Blunt During her appearance, she explained that she and husband John have been staying in London since August [...]
