Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden Expecting Baby No. 3

E! Online Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
A royal baby is on the way! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are expecting their third child. The couple--who are already parents to Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince...
News video: The Story Behind Princess Diana’s Engagement Ring

The Story Behind Princess Diana’s Engagement Ring 00:53

 Princess Diana wore a beautiful sapphire engagement ring that Kate Middleton now wears, but what is the real story behind the choice? Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

