Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH Trump Spox Struggle to Explain How Trump’s ‘Biden Administration’ Tweet Wasn’t a Concession

Mediaite Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern struggled for words when asked if President Donald Trump's tweet referencing the "Biden administration" constitutes a concession that President-elect Joe Biden won the election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden, Harris named Time's 'Person of the Year' [Video]

Biden, Harris named Time's 'Person of the Year'

{NFA} U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday. They were chosen from a list of finalists that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser [Video]

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
President Trump Continues To Say Election Was Rigged [Video]

President Trump Continues To Say Election Was Rigged

As President Donald Trump continued to claim election was rigged, President-elect Joe Biden continued to make cabinet moves.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published