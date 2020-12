Meet Marjorie Finlay: Taylor Swift's Grandma Receives Touching Tribute on evermore Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Taylor Swift is giving fans a deeper look into her family history. The "cardigan" singer dropped her ninth album, evermore, at midnight on Friday, Dec. 11 and fans have been... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Taylor Swift pays tribute to late grandmother on evermore track



Taylor Swift's song 'marjorie' is an ode to her late grandmother of the same name who pops up in her dreams frequently. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:51 Published 9 hours ago