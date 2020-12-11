Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Charles Defends Himself and Charli D'Amelio Against Backlash Over Brandon Bernard Remarks

E! Online Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
James Charles is finding that no good deed goes unpunished. Like many other public figures, the YouTuber took to Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 10 to speak out about the execution of Brandon...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like