|
|
Beyoncé's 8-Year-Old Daughter Blue Ivy Is Officially a Grammy Nominee
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
One more thing to add to Blue Ivy's stacked résumé. The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is following in her parents' footsteps in a major way: She just scored her...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Blue Ivy Carter has narrated her first audiobook
Blue Ivy Carter - the eight-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z - has narrated the ‘Hair Love’ audiobook, based on a short film by Matthew A. Cherry.
Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:16Published
|
Blue Ivy Carter narrates her first audiobook
Blue Ivy Carter - the eight-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z - has narrated the ‘Hair Love’ audiobook, based on a short film by Matthew A. Cherry.
Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:16Published
|
|