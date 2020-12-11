Global  
 

Beyoncé's 8-Year-Old Daughter Blue Ivy Is Officially a Grammy Nominee

E! Online Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
One more thing to add to Blue Ivy's stacked résumé. The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is following in her parents' footsteps in a major way: She just scored her...
