You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LA Judge Tosses Rose McGowan's Racketeering Claims Against Weinstein



A Los Angeles federal judge Monday tossed actress Rose McGowan's racketeering claims against jailed former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his associates. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago Harvey Weinstein Has Fever In Jail



CNN reports that Harvey Weinstein has a fever and is being monitored by medical staff in prison. A joint statement about his condition was released by publicist Juda Englemeyer and his NYS Health Rep.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago Tarrant County Elections Admin Asks Judge For More Time To Count Thousands Of Defective Mail-In Ballots



In an urgent court hearing Wednesday, Tarrant County’s elections administrator asked a judge to allow his office more time to count thousands of defective mail-in ballots. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:48 Published on November 5, 2020