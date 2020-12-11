'Aquaman' Villian Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Lands Role In 'Ambulance' Opposite Jake Gyllenhaal Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is adding another major movie role to his filmography. Variety is reporting that the 34-year-old actor, who most recently was seen in The Trial of the Chicago 7, will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Ambulance. The movie is based on a 2005 Dutch thriller about two brothers on the run from the [...] 👓 View full article

