Taylor Swift's Fans Are Convinced evermore Reveals the Name of Gigi Hadid's Baby Girl

E! Online Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
You didn't hear this rumor from Inez--or Betty--which may be reason enough to believe it! On Dec. 11, Taylor Swift dropped her ninth studio album evermore, mere months after debuting...
News video: Taylor Swift pays tribute to late grandmother on evermore track

Taylor Swift pays tribute to late grandmother on evermore track 00:51

 Taylor Swift's song 'marjorie' is an ode to her late grandmother of the same name who pops up in her dreams frequently.

