Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zodiac Killer's Cipher Solved by Code Experts 50 Years After Murders Began

E! Online Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
A coded message from the notorious Zodiac Killer appears finally to have been cracked, more than 50 years after the string of murders began in Northern California. The message that was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Zodiac ‘340 Cipher’ cracked by code experts 51 years after it was sent to the S.F. Chronicle

 The decoded text from the Zodiac Killer reads: “I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me. ... I am not afraid of the gas...
Upworthy

After 51 years, the Zodiac Killer's cipher has been solved by amateur codebreakers

 More than 50 years after the so-called Zodiac Killer first began terrorizing the streets of Northern California, a code-breaking team is...
Upworthy

California murder mystery: Zodiac Killer's '340 Cipher' finally solved - after 51 years

California murder mystery: Zodiac Killer's '340 Cipher' finally solved - after 51 years Three private code-breakers from the US, Australia and Belgium have deciphered one of the ciphers by the infamous Zodiac killer.It took 51 years for the "340...
New Zealand Herald