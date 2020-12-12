Global  
 

After Supreme Court Rejection, Sean Hannity Asks Rudy Giuliani What ‘Plan B’ Is: ‘Do You See Any Other Legal Path?’

Mediaite Saturday, 12 December 2020
The SUpreme Court rejected a second election case this week — first the Pennsylvania case, now the Texas one — and *Sean Hannity* and *Rudy Giuliani* tried to keep looking forward despite this smackdown.
 [NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test...

