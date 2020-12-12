Global  
 

Netflix's 'The Prom' Movie - Meet the Cast & See Who's Who!

Just Jared Saturday, 12 December 2020
The new movie musical The Prom is streaming right now on Netflix and it’s a joyful and uplifting film that is perfect to watch with your family this holiday season! A star-studded cast brought the Broadway show to the screen and there are also some amazing newcomers in the mix. The story follows a group [...]
