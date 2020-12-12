Diljit Dosanjh’s reply for Kangana Ranaut

Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Kangana’s recent tweet read, “Today after working in a 12 hours shift in Hydrabad this evening I flew down to Chennai to attend a charity event, how do I look in yellow? Also #Diljit_Kitthe_aa ?Everyone is looking for him here on Twitter."While Dosanjh took to some time to respond to Kangana, without mentioning any name, he shared his entire schedule for the day on Twitter as his whereabouts were being questioned.
Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh visited the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana to meet protesting farmers. He met the demonstrators and also delivered a speech. He lauded the farmers for 'creating..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02Published
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh joined farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana Border. He came in support of them at Singhu border and said, "We have only one request to Centre. Please fulfil the demands of..
Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Paras Chhabra, Aly Goni and others are a part of our... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day •DNA