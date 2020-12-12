Azealia Banks Accuses FKA twigs of 'Reaching for the Coin' With Shia LaBeouf Assault Lawsuit
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () The '212' hitmaker calls the British songstress 'corny' for suing her ex-boyfriend of sexual battery, insinuating that the 'Good to Love' singer tries to pocket money from the 'Transformers' star.
FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf
for Sexual Battery and Assault.
FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against
her former boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. .
Twigs alleges that LaBeouf subjected her
to sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and
“relentless abuse” throughout their relationship.
According to...
