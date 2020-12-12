Tiffani Thiessen Weighs In On The 'Who Is Mac's Dad' Debate on 'Saved By The Bell' Reboot
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Tiffani Thiessen can confirm just who Mac’s real dad is – it’s Zack Morris. The 46-year-old actress, who plays Kelly Kapowski Morris on the reboot of Saved By The Bell on Peacock, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the hot debate, which went viral on social media of just who Mac’s father really was. During the [...]
Tiffani Thiessen of "Saved By The Bell" fame has a tasty new 2020 project: hosting MTV's "Deliciousness." Find out the actress and "Pull Up a Chair" cookbook author's best, worst and sexiest meals in this juicy Page Six interview.