Tiffani Thiessen Weighs In On The 'Who Is Mac's Dad' Debate on 'Saved By The Bell' Reboot

Just Jared Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Tiffani Thiessen can confirm just who Mac’s real dad is – it’s Zack Morris. The 46-year-old actress, who plays Kelly Kapowski Morris on the reboot of Saved By The Bell on Peacock, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the hot debate, which went viral on social media of just who Mac’s father really was. During the [...]
