Paulina Gretzky's Father Wayne Gretzky's Rookie Card Was Just Auctioned Off For A Lot Of Money!
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Wayne Gretzky‘s rookie card from O-Pee-Chee just broke a huge record as it sold for over $1 million dollars in a private auction. According to CBC Sports, the card sold for a record $1.29 million, and is the first hockey card in history to bring in that price. The card, which features Wayne in his [...]
Two-thirds of Americans believe shopping can't return to the way it was until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found 67% believe shopping will be..
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and PM of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in the neighbouring country on November 20, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA on..