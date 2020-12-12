Global  
 

Paulina Gretzky's Father Wayne Gretzky's Rookie Card Was Just Auctioned Off For A Lot Of Money!

Just Jared Saturday, 12 December 2020
Wayne Gretzky‘s rookie card from O-Pee-Chee just broke a huge record as it sold for over $1 million dollars in a private auction. According to CBC Sports, the card sold for a record $1.29 million, and is the first hockey card in history to bring in that price. The card, which features Wayne in his [...]
