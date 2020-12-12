Fans trend #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth

Global  
 

Today superstar Rajinikanth turned a year older as he is celebrating his 70th birthday. While there’s no update about his big birthday bash as he is gearing up to launch his political party in January, currently the social media is busy with heartfelt birthday wishes from his fans and friends, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
