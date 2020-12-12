Fans trend #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Disney Honors Chadwick Boseman's Birthday



According to CNN, Disney honored the late actor, Chadwick Boseman on Sunday. Sunday, November 29, was his birthday. He would have turned 44. Boseman died in August after private battle with colon.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago Kamal Haasan's fans gather outside his residence to celebrate his b'day



Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan turned 66 on November 07. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief's supporters and fans gathered outside his residence in Chennai to celebrate his birthday. Fans dedicated.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on November 7, 2020 Milind Soman shares video from Goa vacation, thanks fans for birthday wishes



Actor-model Milind Soman, who turned 55 on November 4, celebrated his birthday in Goa. Milind is currently on a vacation with his wife Ankita Konwar. Milind, who was sharing photos, has recently posted.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:17 Published on November 6, 2020