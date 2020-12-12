Trump Bailed on White House Christmas Party to Do Sad Tweets After Supreme Court Stomped Out Texas Election Lawsuit
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () President Donald Trump elected to skip giving remarks to his guests at the White House Christmas party Friday night, but did have a lot to say on Twitter about the Supreme Court’s rejection of the Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Following the news that that the Supreme Court rejected the Trump-supported Texas […]
Seventeen attorneys general and 126 members of Congress backed the lawsuit, which was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin based on claims of fraud.
The Supreme Court of the United States rejected a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas in an effort to over turn the presidential election, but two other 'states' listed in joining the legal fight 'New..
