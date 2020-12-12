Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Bailed on White House Christmas Party to Do Sad Tweets After Supreme Court Stomped Out Texas Election Lawsuit

Mediaite Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Trump Bailed on White House Christmas Party to Do Sad Tweets After Supreme Court Stomped Out Texas Election LawsuitPresident Donald Trump elected to skip giving remarks to his guests at the White House Christmas party Friday night, but did have a lot to say on Twitter about the Supreme Court’s rejection of the Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Following the news that  that the Supreme Court rejected the Trump-supported Texas […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election 01:02

 Seventeen attorneys general and 126 members of Congress backed the lawsuit, which was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin based on claims of fraud.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory [Video]

US Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:50Published
NEW NEVADA: made up state in election fight creates buzz online [Video]

NEW NEVADA: made up state in election fight creates buzz online

The Supreme Court of the United States rejected a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas in an effort to over turn the presidential election, but two other 'states' listed in joining the legal fight 'New..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:26Published
Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States

The Supreme Court dealt a crushing blow to President Donald Trump in his attempt to overturn the election Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court rejects Texas' effort to overturn election in fatal blow to Trump legal blitz to stop Biden

Supreme Court rejects Texas' effort to overturn election in fatal blow to Trump legal blitz to stop Biden WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brushed aside the lawsuit filed by Texas that sought to overturn Joe Biden's election victory in four...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Trump says he will join Texas in long-shot Supreme Court bid to undo Biden White House win

 Trump said he will join Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's long-shot effort at the Supreme Court to reverse Joe Biden's victory in the election.
Upworthy