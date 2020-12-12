Global  
 

JUST IN: Trump Posts Call for Bill Barr to Be Fired TODAY if He Knew About Hunter Biden Tax Investigation in April

Mediaite Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
JUST IN: Trump Posts Call for Bill Barr to Be Fired TODAY if He Knew About Hunter Biden Tax Investigation in AprilPresident Donald Trump posted a call for Attorney General William Barr to be fired today if he knew about the Hunter Biden tax investigation in April, but failed to publicly disclose it.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings

Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings 01:35

 The Justice Department is investigating the finances of President-elect JoeBiden’s son, including scrutinising some of his Chinese business dealings andother transactions, a person familiar with the matter told The AssociatedPress. The revelations put a renewed spotlight on questions about...

