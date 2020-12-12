JUST IN: Trump Posts Call for Bill Barr to Be Fired TODAY if He Knew About Hunter Biden Tax Investigation in April
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump posted a call for Attorney General William Barr to be fired today if he knew about the Hunter Biden tax investigation in April, but failed to publicly disclose it.
