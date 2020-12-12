Global  
 

CNN’s Jim Acosta ROASTS Trump Over Supreme Court Texas Decision: ‘The Kraken Has Croaked’

Mediaite Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta declared, while reporting on White House reaction to the Supreme Court's rejection of the Texas lawsuit challenging the election, that "The Kraken has croaked."
 The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought forth by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

