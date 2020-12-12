CNN’s Jim Acosta ROASTS Trump Over Supreme Court Texas Decision: ‘The Kraken Has Croaked’
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta declared, while reporting on White House reaction to the Supreme Court's rejection of the Texas lawsuit challenging the election, that "The Kraken has croaked."
