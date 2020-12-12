Global  
 

Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home

AceShowbiz Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The Queen's granddaughter and husband Jack Brooksbank are back in Kensington Palace, only a month after moving into the Frogmore Cottage, which was originally planned to be the Sussex's U.K. base.
 Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have reportedly moved out of Frogmore Cottage, just weeks after moving in.

