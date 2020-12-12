Princess Eugenie and Husband Move Out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Old Home
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The Queen's granddaughter and husband Jack Brooksbank are back in Kensington Palace, only a month after moving into the Frogmore Cottage, which was originally planned to be the Sussex's U.K. base.
