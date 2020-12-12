'Dr. Biden' Is Trending After a Misogynistic Article About Jill Biden Was Published - Read Reactions
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Dr. Biden is currently a trending topic on Twitter after a misogynistic article about Jill Biden was published in the Wall Street Journal. The article is titled “Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not if You Need an M.D.” and it was written by a man named Joseph Epstein. The subtitle reads, “Jill [...]
