Maren Morris Says 'We Should Be Outraged' if Indoor CMAs Contributed to Charley Pride's Death

Just Jared Saturday, 12 December 2020
Maren Morris is speaking out following the death of country music legend Charley Pride, who died from coronavirus complications just one month after attending the 2020 CMA Awards in Nashville. The awards show was held indoors at the Music City Center and an audience was present, unlike most awards shows happening in the pandemic. “I [...]
News video: Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Dallas

Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In Dallas 01:31

 Country music legend Charley Pride has died at the age of 86 of complications from COVID-19 in Dallas, his representative announced Saturday.

