Regina Hall Turns 50, Writes Original Song for Her Birthday - Watch the Video!
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Regina Hall is celebrating her 50th birthday in the best way! The Scary Movie and Girls Trip actress wrote a song for the special day and she performed it in a homemade music video that she posted to Instagram. “Because laughter keeps you forever young I wrote a special song for a special Birthday,” Regina [...]
Happy Birthday,
Regina Hall!.
Regina Hall turns
50 years old today.
Here are five fun facts
about the actress.
1. She loves dogs.
2. Hall had planned on
becoming a nun at one point.
3. She was once a
dental assistant.
4. Hall originally intended
to be a journalist.
5. She made her...
