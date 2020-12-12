Global  
 

Regina Hall Turns 50, Writes Original Song for Her Birthday - Watch the Video!

Just Jared Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Regina Hall is celebrating her 50th birthday in the best way! The Scary Movie and Girls Trip actress wrote a song for the special day and she performed it in a homemade music video that she posted to Instagram. “Because laughter keeps you forever young I wrote a special song for a special Birthday,” Regina [...]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! (Saturday, Dec. 12)

Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! (Saturday, Dec. 12) 00:48

 Happy Birthday, Regina Hall!. Regina Hall turns 50 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actress. 1. She loves dogs. 2. Hall had planned on becoming a nun at one point. 3. She was once a dental assistant. 4. Hall originally intended to be a journalist. 5. She made her...

