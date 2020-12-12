Global  
 

Ashanti & Keyshia Cole's Verzuz Battle Canceled - Here's Why

Just Jared Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Sad news for any fans who were looking forward to the Verzuz battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole – the event has been postponed indefinitely. The battle was canceled just two hours before the event was set to begin, though there’s a chance it may still happen in a different way. Click inside to find [...]
