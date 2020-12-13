|
|
WSJ Op-Ed Writer With an Honorary Doctorate Mocks Dr. Jill Biden’s Real One, Gets Schooled By Basically The Entire Twitterverse
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
A Wall Street Journal op-ed by Joseph Esptein drew backlash for criticizing soon-to-be First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for using the title denoting her doctorate.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Who Is Jill Biden?
Who Is Jill Biden?.
The woman who will become the first lady when
President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20, .
will also be the first teacher
to occupy the White House.
Jill Biden holds..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:37Published
|
Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting
[NFA] America's next first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who holds four degrees, including a doctorate, plans to keep her day job after moving into the White House. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:14Published
|
How Did Middle Class Biden Become A Multimillionaire
Business Insider reports that Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have a net worth of $9 million. The Bidens build most of that wealth very recently. How did "middle class" Joe Biden..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:31Published
|