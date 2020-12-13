Hans Zimmer's single 'Open Road' to be part of 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Film score composer Hans Zimmer on Friday announced the release of his new single 'Open Road' which will be featured in the upcoming film 'Wonder Woman 1984'.
The Oscar-winning composer took to his Twitter account and shared the news with the caption " It's #WeekOfWonder and I have a new track to share with you to celebrate!...
